The body of a 33-year-old male nurse, Benjamin Kwarteng, who was killed in an accident on the Sawla-Damango road has been moved to Kumasi.

The remains were delivered to the bereaved family on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The body, which was at the West Gonja District in the Savannah Region, was moved upon the family’s request.

Mr Kwarteng lost his life after the motor he was riding on rammed into a stationary cargo truck loaded with scraps.

Benjamin Kwarteng, the victim

Eyewitnesses told Adom News’ Rebecca Nantomah that the crash happened at dawn, suspecting that he failed to notice the truck parked on the shoulder of the one-way road.

ALSO READ:

The victim succumbed to the major injuries on his head shortly after the crash.

Meanwhile, the driver is in custody with investigations still ongoing.