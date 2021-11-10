A Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians on behalf of the party and President Nana Akufo-Addo for doing politics with fuel when in opposition.

Chairman Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang said he has now realised that no government has control over the international commodity, hence the need for political parties to be dispassionate about it.

The NPP man, who is chairman of New Juaben North, apologised on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

His comment is in reaction to threats issued by driver unions to suspend service if government does not reduce taxes on fuel.

The frustrated drivers had to suspend the intended strike after engaging with government.

They have, however, warned that they will withdraw services should government fail to heed to their demands.

Conceding that the drivers have genuine concerns, he said the situation is beyond the government.

“Fuel is now like COVID-19, nobody has control over it. If we [NPP] played politics with if in the past, I apologise,” he stated.

Going forward, Mr Boateng-Agyemang appealed to Ghanaians, especially drivers to support the government’s work to make the economy strong.

“Akufo-Addo understands the plight of Ghanaians and is working assiduously to ameliorate their plight,” he stated.