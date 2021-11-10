The Private Transport Operators who have threatened to embark on a strike action if the government does not reduce taxes on fuel has been urged to hold on.

National Chairman of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), Nana Nimako Bresiamah, made the appeal in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

According to him, as soon as the union declared their intention, they met with the Transport Minister and other stakeholders and shared their frustrations with them.

He said the ministry has directed that they put their petition on paper and present it to them as they could not have done it with a word of mouth.

“We met the sector minister just after our presser to voice out our challenges and they told us to rather write our petition to them and present it today and so we are currently putting our views on paper to present it to government,” he said.

Listen to Nana Nimako Bresiamah in the audio below:

His comment comes after the Coalition of Private Transport Operators declared a strike for drivers.

The group has given the government a three-day ultimatum to grant their request or face the wrath of their members.

The strike action was to commence at 3 pm on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The coalition made their demand during a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to express their frustrations caused by the effect of the high taxes on fuel.

The coalition of Private Transport Operators consist of Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), Association of Tipper Truck Drivers, Harbor Transport Owners, Ghana National Cargo Transport Association, Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Concerned Drivers Association, Digital Drivers, Commercial motorbike riders, popularly referred to as Okada, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers among others.

However, Mr Bresiamah has assured that though they threatened to strike on Thursday, they would be forced to suspend the action if the government promises to listen to their pleas.

He further called on all the unions to hold on for now as they are optimistic that government will listen to them.

Asked if they will still go ahead and increase transport prices, he said they have not directed any driver to increase fares as they want the government to act on their matter as soon as possible.