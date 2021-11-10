The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has led a delegation to the Gbewa Palace of the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II, to have discussions on peace and stability in the area.

The visit follows social media comments on a possible Konkomba, Dagomba, and Nanumba conflict.

The delegation included Parliamentarians from both the Majority and Minority sides.

On the Majority side, Mr Nitiwul, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbila, was joined by his colleagues, Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi; Mion MP, Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba, and Zabzugu MP, Jabaah John Bennam.

The Minority side was led by James Agalga, MP for Builsa North with Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed, and colleagues from Saboba, Wulensi, and Kpandai.

Mr Nitiwul, in his address, said the government through national security has initiated steps to deal with any attempt to mar the peace in the area.

“We are tracking those people peddling such war-mongering information to raise tension and I assure you we will deal with them.

“Konkombas, Dagombas, and Nanumbas are brothers and have lived peacefully over the years and so any attempt to distract the peace among these people will be fiercely resisted,” he stated.

The Minister further warned anybody or group of persons whose publications, discussions, or commentary on the subject matter will seek to influence a possible conflict will be severely dealt with.

He also charged all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives in the Region to help sensitisation on peaceful co-existence.

Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama commended the government’s swift intervention and urged the youth not to engage in acts that could lead to conflicts.

He recounted the 1994 Konkomba, Dagomba, and Nanumba conflict that claimed lives and said any recurrence will be detrimental to the peace and development of the Region.

Meanwhile, the Dagbon Overlord applauded the government for the intervention amid hopes that the perpetrators will be cracked down and brought to book.