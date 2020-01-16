President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, has over the course of his enskinment nearly a year ago, proven to be a man of experience and dignity, and has discharged his duties with distinction so far.

Addressing the gathering when Yaa-Naa paid a visit to Jubilee House on Thursday, the President stated that policies and programmes being implemented by the government will guarantee greater days ahead for Dagbon under the new Yaa-Naa.

“With government determined to exploit and add value to the iron ore deposits at Sheini, to finish the second phase of the Tamale Airport project, to construct the Tamale Interchange, the first of its kind in the northern sector of the country, to see to the imminent completion of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, to upgrade the Yendi Government Hospital to a befitting status, to promote the sustainable development of agriculture in the area, and, soon, to commence the Yendi Water Project, it is evident that great days lie ahead for Dagbon under the stewardship of Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo, however, noted that fruits these developments can only be appreciated by the people of Dagbon if the peace being enjoyed there is nurtured and maintained.

The President further acknowledged Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Abdulai MahamiSheriga, and the Overlord of Gonja, the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa for finding a permanent solution to the crisis in Dagbon, to aid the process of enskinning Ya-Naa.

He thanked the Committee of Eminent Chiefs for not giving up on the people of Dagbon, even when, at times, the situation seemed hopeless, adding that “their display of tenacity, statesmanship and patriotism is worthy of emulation by all, and I am certain that posterity will continue to applaud their efforts.”

With the visit of Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II being the first by a sitting Yaa-Naa to the seat of government in many decades, President described it as “moment I will always treasure, just as I will always cherish, with gratitude, the title, DagbonMalti Naa Abudani I, that you so generously bestowed on me for my modest efforts in helping to restore unity and solidarity to Dagbon.”

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to do everything in his power, so long as he is President, to assist the Yaa-Naa to administer Dagbon in an atmosphere of peace, serenity and tranquility.

“You deserve the support of all well-meaning Dagombas, and, indeed, all Ghanaians, for your efforts to rebuild this ancient kingdom,” he added