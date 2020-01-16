National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of toying with the lives of Ghanaians over his decision to delay the distribution of the procured ambulances.

The National Chairman, speaking at the party’s fundraising launch on Thursday, January 16, at the Trade Fair centre, said Mr Mahama, when elected president in the 2020 elections would not behave insensitively to the health needs of Ghanaians as President Akufo-Addo is currently doing.

“John Mahama will not display ambulances for four months in the open while lives are being lost,” he said.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo further blamed lives lost in the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway accident on the lack of ready ambulances at the scene.

“I am being told that, if ambulances were available several lives that were lost in the recent accident would have been saved, I don’t know why Akufo-Addo is interested in more lives being lost before he inaugurates the ambulances,” he said.