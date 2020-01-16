National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has announced the NDC, when voted into power this year, will change the Jubilee House back to Flagstaff House.

According to Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo, the NDC will change the name back to the Flagstaff House which all Ghanaians are familiar with.

Speaking at the NDC’s fundraising launch at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, Thursday, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said the NDC is hopeful of victory.

“The road to the Flagstaff House or the Jubilee House begins today and your excellency from day one, we will change the name back to Flagstaff House,” he said confidently.

The Akufo-Addo led government on March 29, 2018 changed the name of the seat of the presidency from Flagstaff House to Jubilee House.