A Kenyan woman who was infected with HIV is speaking out about the risks of getting infected after she became HIV-positive following a one-night stand.

Naomi Ireri, 41, a campaigner who warns youths against rushing into sex, told BBC Swahili how she had only known the man for a week before they had sex.

Then he stopped responding to her calls.

She later met another man and it was while pregnant with his child that she found out about her infection.

“When I went to do blood tests, the results took longer than I had been told and so I started questioning why my results were taking that long,” she told the BBC.

She was called by the medics and asked if she had ever been tested before and that was when they told her she had tested positive.

Ms Ireri said she first thought about the father of her child and asked him to accompany her for another test. His results were negative.

“I wondered how comes I was positive and he was negative and that was when I remembered there was a man I had a one-night stand with,” she said.