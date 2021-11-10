A bride-to-be has divided opinion after admitting that she’s banned her sister from bringing her support dog to her wedding.

The woman, who is due to marry her man next year, says they’ve decided to have a kid and pet-free ceremony, and there are absolutely no exceptions.

But just over a year ago, the bride’s sister adopted a golden retriever as a psychiatric support dog to help aid with her bipolar disorder and depression.

So there’s little wonder as to why the family reacted badly to the bride’s demands.

The woman explained her reasons in a post on Reddit and said it’s because of her fiancé.

He was supposedly attacked by a golden retriever as a kid and has been scared of them ever since.

“He is now fine around all dogs but golden retrievers,” the woman explained on Reddit’s AITA forum.

“Because of this, my sister always visits us without her dog. She’s usually fine to go out if she is with our mum and doesn’t want to bring the dog, this is what my sister says not me assuming.”

She continued: “When my fiancé sees a golden retriever in public, he usually tries to stay as far away as possible and avoids them until they pass.

“This is usually extremely distressing and he can’t be in the same area as them. Not always resulting in a panic attack, but having him on edge and in flight or fight mode. Obviously not ideal for our wedding.

“My sister [began] talking about how she would buy a bow-tie for her dog to wear at the wedding. This took place at our home and her dog wasn’t present.

“My fiancé brought up his discomfort and I backed him up, telling her that her [support] dog couldn’t come to the wedding.”

Because of this reason, the future bride thought her family would understand but they’ve since turned on her.

The bride-to-be said she was accused of discriminating against her sister, with the 21-year-old insisting that her support dog was “essential for her functioning in life.”

“I brought up how she was here without her [support] dog ‘functioning’ fine but she immediately started crying and having a panic attack.

“My parents took her side and left quickly with her still crying. My brother took my side but that’s only because he believes she doesn’t need a [support] dog. I have no opinion in her dogs validity,” the woman continued.