A 33-year-old nurse at the Sawla hospital has been killed in a motor accident on the Sawla-Damongo stretch.

Benjamin Kwarteng lost his life after the motor he was riding on rammed into a stationary cargo truck loaded with scraps.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News that the crash happened at dawn, suspecting that Benjamin failed to notice the truck parked on the shoulder of the one-way road.

The victim succumbed to the major injuries on his head shortly after the crash.

The police have visited the scene and transported the body of the deceased to the Damongo Government Hospital.

The driver of the car has been arrested but language has posed a barrier to the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the latest incident is one of the multiple causalities recorded in the accident-prone area.