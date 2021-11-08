Takoradi-based Connect FM’s morning show host, Emmanuel Paa Kwesi Simpson, has been granted bail after a successful application at the High Court on Monday, November 8.

The journalist had initially been remanded for two weeks on charges of publication of false news with the intent of causing fear and alarm to the public contrary to the Public Order Act, and false publication of news through an electronic device contrary to the Electronic Communications Act, 775 of 2008.

He is now out on bail to the tune of GH¢50,000 with two sureties, one being a resident of Sekondi-Takoradi.

The journalist, Paa Kwesi Simpson

He is also to report to the police once a week to help in investigations.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges after a caller into his morning show claimed his girlfriend had been kidnapped and a GH¢2,000 ransom taken from him.