A teen boy, who lured his pal into the woods and tried to behead him in a “savage” murder two days before his 13th birthday, has been jailed for life.

Roberts Buncis was knifed in the neck, chest and abdomen more than 70 times by 15-year-old Marcel Grzeszcz, who believed he was a “snitch”.

The teen monster attempted to decapitate his young victim and remove his right hand or fingers.

He then messaged pals after the grim attack, saying: “It wasn’t meant to go down like this”.

Roberts was discovered in Fishtoft, near Boston, Lincs, on December 12 last year with the tip of the knife still embedded in his skull.

The killer was today jailed for life with a minimum of at least 16 years and 36 days after being convicted of murder at Lincoln Crown Court.

A judge lifted reporting restrictions banning the identification of Grzeszcz.

An emotional victim impact statement from Roberts’ dad Edgars was read to the court today.

He said: “How do I put into words how I feel? This is all wrong. No father should ever have to bury his son.

“I have lost my destination, my purpose.

“My life is in the cemetery.

“I feel empty, nothing will change this.”

Jurors were told Grzeszcz, who admitted manslaughter midway through his trial, had lured his pal to the village green two days before his 13th birthday.

He said he met up with Roberts to hand over a stash of drugs for him to sell but they began arguing when he did not receive the £50 payment he was expecting.

Grzeszcz claimed Roberts pulled the knife on him – causing him to “lose control”.

He said he remembered stabbing his friend once in the neck but didn’t recall the 70 other blows Roberts suffered.

Following the “brutal, prolonged attack”, the boy ran home and attempted to hide the knife and burn the clothes and gloves he was wearing.