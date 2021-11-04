Two persons arrested in a recent kidnapping case at Mpohor described by the police as a hoax, have been denied bail by a court in Takoradi.

They are to spend two weeks in police custody and will reappear in court on November 16, 2021.

The two are Stephen Kumi, boyfriend of the alleged abducted woman, and Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, a broadcast journalist with Connect 97.1 FM.

They have been charged with the publication of false news with the intent of causing fear and alarm to the public contrary to the Public Order Act, and false publication of news through an electronic device contrary to the Electronic Communications Act, 775 of 2008.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against them.

The court, however, refused to grant them bail despite a plea from their lawyer.

Background

The report of the alleged case of kidnapping involving a 26-year-old woman, Stephanie Kumiwaa, received attention in sections of the media.

But a statement from the police said checks at the Mpohor Police District Command indicated that no such case had been reported there.

The Police Service, thus, insisted that the kidnapping story was untrue.

Preliminary investigation

During interrogation, Stephen Kumi told the police that he met the victim on Facebook, and they started dating.

On October 17, 2021, Stephanie called to inform him that she was visiting him but did not show up.

However, on October 19, 2021, he received a call from a friend of Stephanie that someone called on Stephanie’s phone number that she had been kidnapped, and the suspected kidnappers demanded a ransom of GH¢2,000.00.

Police escorted suspect Stephen Kumi to Mpohor and all efforts to locate the residence, family relations of Stephanie and Sandra for confirmation of the alleged incident proved futile.

“The Western Regional Police Command wants to use this opportunity to remind the media that they should cross-check all information from the Command for confirmation before publications are done. The police will continue to collaborate with them to combat crime in the region”, the police statement added.

Other fake kidnapping cases

Joana Krah, a 29-year-old woman, was recently arrested in Takoradi for allegedly faking her abduction.

She confessed to faking her kidnapping on Friday, October 22, 2021, in a bid to extort GH¢5,000 from her Godfather.

RELATED:

Ms Joana was charged with deceiving a public officer and publication of fake news and was sentenced to six years imprisonment after pleading guilty.

The alleged fake kidnapping and pregnancy

Another similar case, involving one Josephine Panyin Mensah, also emerged in the Takoradi after she allegedly faked a pregnancy and subsequent kidnapping.

She was however arrested and put before the court. She pleaded not guilty in her first appearance in court on Monday, September 27, 2021, despite claims by the police that she had confessed to faking the kidnapping and the pregnancy.

She is facing two charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.