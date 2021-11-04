The Police Administration on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, met with leaders of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country.

This was at the National Police Headquarters in Accra as part of a stakeholder engagement programme.

The meeting was to afford the Police Administration the opportunity to listen to the concerns of civil society about policing in the country.

Discussions focused on the shortcomings of the police institution and other challenges affecting policing in Ghana.

Executive Director of the Center for Democratic Development – Ghana (CDD)

Others included the need for enhanced community engagement, civility of the police, human rights issues in policing, election security, bribery, and corruption.

Selective application of the law, abuse of traffic regulations by drivers of V8 vehicles and motorbike riders as well as police-military operations, and the conduct of demonstrations were also discussed.

The well-attended meeting was chaired by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and moderated by the Director of Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, (KAIPTC), Prof Kwasi Anning.

The Executive Director of Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Prof Henry Kwesi Prempeh, Security Analyst, Adam Bonah; Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, among others were also present.

Also present were members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and some other Senior Police Officers.

In his closing remarks, Dr Dampare emphasised the need for the police and CSOs to work together towards the peace of the country.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare

He called on them to speak up on issues affecting the security of the country and to offer constructive criticism to the police.

He further assured that the Police Administration was focused and determined to deliver on its constitutional mandate.