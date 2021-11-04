The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture has announced that President Nana Akufo-Addo has given a green light for events to be hosted come December.

Following the COVID-imposed lockdown period and its aftermath, events were put on a hold irrespective of the consequence that it had on the economy.

Quoting the president verbatim he said, We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life.

Against all odds a year after, Deputy Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey has disclosed President Akufo-Addo has given a nod for events to be hosted this December, in support of the Beyond the Return initiative.

In what he said will be a win-win situation, Mr Okraku Mantey said the sector is looking forward to partner event organisers for this detty December (a slang meaning spending December in a vivacious way).

“December in Gh, we are telling you that now you can do the event because people were crying that we can’t do event now we are saying that President has given green light that we can do the event,” he said.

He was quick to add that all COVID protocols still apply, as well as a few other guidelines for event planners.

Aside the usual handwashing, sanitizing, social distancing, and temperature checks, Mr Okraku Mantey said vaccination card will be the ‘passport’ to enter any event or show.

Persons above the age of five will be mandated to wear nose masks and only take them off should there be the need; eating.

A selected number of persons will be allowed at a time to prevent overcrowding.

For event organising, tickets and brochures are out, as the Ministry urges all to adopt contactless ticketing and QR codes for invitations.

Staff employed to work at the event centres will as well be required to undergo all of the above screening.

Some of the events the Beyond the Return secretariat are affiliated to is Afrochella, GUBA Awards, Rhythms on the Runway, Taste of Ghana and Diaspora Transition.

Mr Okraku Mantey assured that the calendar for the next year will be fun-packed as plans have been made aside the traditional festivals.



