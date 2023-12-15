The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, has urged musicians to build a good relationship with DJs who play a crucial role in their journey to stardom by playing and making their songs popular.

Drawing attention to the sentiments expressed by DJs who feel undervalued and disrespected by artistes, Mr. Okraku Mantey said the narrative should change, calling for mutual respect, and emphasizing that both parties should understand and appreciate their respective roles in the music ecosystem.

The Minister warned that a lack of respect or strained relations with DJs could jeopardise artistes chances of making it big in the competitive music industry.

The Minister made this call during a recent stakeholder engagement organised by the Ministry of Information which aimed to gather insights from creatives and other players in the creative space for the promotion of the #playghana initiative.

During his address, the Minister stated, “Performers, you need the DJs; respect them. You can’t get to where you want to be if you don’t respect them.

“To the DJs, I know some of your challenges…you say the artistes don’t respect you. .you make them stars and they ignore you afterwards. For the sake of Ghana, please let sleeping dogs lie,” he added.

Mr. Okraku Mantey also urged churches, Gospel radio and TV programs, and presenters to be intentional about featuring Ghanaian content, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to give local music the recognition and promotion it deserves.