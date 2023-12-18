Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has reacted to a video of him calling for a 90/10 airplay policy against the influx of foreign music in the country.

In the video, Shatta Wale said: “I want to propose the institution and enforcement of a national agenda to prioritize Ghanaian music on our airwaves… let’s Give Ghana music 90 per cent and spread 10 percent the rest for other countries. For this to work we all need hands on deck, media house owners, DJs, event organizers, MUSIGA, and every stakeholder including the government of Ghana. Let’s all get involved now to make it happen”.

Shatta Wale calls for GH music in 2017

This video has resurfaced on social media after the dancehall musician slammed some industry players for advocating same agenda.

Samini, Black Sherif and Hiplife grandpapa Reggie Rockstone are leading the #PlayGhana agenda during the Yuletide.

But Shatta Wale in a u-turn said the influx of foreign music in the industry cannot be curbed.

Reacting to the #PlayGhana initiative, he wrote: “I just woke up to tell you ,you can’t fight foreign music 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Their 10% music will over-shadow the whole Ghana. Country with so much jealousy when it’s not them on the frontline. 🤣😂You see how poverty deh worry your artiste with nonesense suggestion ..It’s poverty my guy [SIC]”

Shatta Wale said the influx of foreign music in the country is because Ghanaian musicians do not support the DJs financially.

