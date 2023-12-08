An Australian man has died after being buried in sand on a beach, authorities say.

Josh Taylor was at a beach campground on Queensland’s Bribie Island on Saturday when he fell into a hole that had been reportedly dug to roast a pig.

Mr Taylor, 23, was airlifted to hospital shortly after the incident but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

Queensland Police said in a statement there “may be numerous people who were present and are yet to speak with police”.

Mr Taylor was with friends on Bribie Island – a popular camping area located 65km (40 miles) north of Brisbane – when the incident occurred, according to local media.

The Courier Mail reported it took about 15 people to pull him free, before wildlife rangers performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Mr Taylor’s family confirmed his life support had been switched off on Thursday.

In an emotional statement, they called him “the best son, brother, boyfriend and mate we could all have wished for” who would be missed “every minute of every day”, Nine News reported.

“Unfortunately, the injuries he received were too severe for him to overcome,” the family statement added, while also thanking hospital staff for their efforts.

The incident happened at a beach campground on Bribie Island near Brisbane

A fundraiser page organised on behalf of Mr Taylor’s parents described Mr Taylor as “a vibrant and adventurous soul who has brought so much joy to those around him”.

More than A$65,000 ($42,000; £34,000) has been raised to help support the Taylor family.