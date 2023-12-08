Medeama SC head coach, Evans Adotey has said they aim to beat Young Africans in their CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions will host the Tanzanian side in their third Group D game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium later today with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

A win will brighten the chances for Medeama to make it to the quarterfinal of the CAF elite tournament.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Adotey revealed the importance of beating Yanga following last week’s victory over Belouizdad.

“It’s a tricky fixture tomorrow. We are third on the log and Yanga at the bottom. The league log tells me to sit up. In the end, two teams will qualify. I know Yanga very well. I have observed them for some time. The pitch will be decided tomorrow. Our focus is only to win and nothing else,” he added.

Al Ahly will face CS Belouzidad in the same group.