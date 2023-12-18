Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has taken to social media to ridicule the #PlayGhana campaign which seeks to promote more local music in the country.

The Creative Arts Agency at a press conference in Accra on December 14th, explained that the initiative is aimed at getting the general public and other stakeholders, including DJs, to play more Ghanaian music on the airwaves and at events.

However, the Shatta Movement boss said, creatives cannot fight against the influx of foreign music in the country.

He believes that “10% of their music will overshadow the whole of Ghana.”

Shatta also added that, the enmity among musicians is what hinders the progress of the industry.

“I just woke up to tell you, you can’t fight foreign music. A country with so much jealousy when it’s not them in the frontline,” he posted on X(formerly Twitter).

See full tweet below:

I just woke up to tell you ,you can’t fight foreign music 😂😂😂😂😂😂



Their 10% music will over-shadow the whole Ghana



Country with so much jealousy when it’s not them on the frontline 🤣😂



You see how poverty deh worry your artiste with nonesense suggestion ..



It’s poverty… — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 17, 2023

