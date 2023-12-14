Ghanaian musicians Samini, Black Sherif and Reggie Rockstone have joined in the #PlayGhana campaign by music entrepreneur, Smallgod which aims at playing and promoting Ghana music.

The artistes joined Smallgod at a Minister’s briefing on Thursday 14th December 2023 in Accra on the topic “Promoting the initiative #playghana to push local music content for the Christmas period and lead to legislation for broadcasting local content act.”

Samini in a brief speech encouraged the need to prioritize Ghana music for enhanced promotion, especially during the end-of-the-year festivities.

“We have always been advocating the fact we need to hear more of our own music when we are in our own territory because that’s what we see when we go outside. Especially for the fact that we have ‘Beyond the Return’ which has become like an assert to Ghana, should anybody travel here and listen to 70% foreign music and 30% Ghanaian music then what music have we sold to those who returned?”

“If we value the people and the influx of masses coming in then let’s feed them our own it has to be a Deliberate and strategic approach without any malice to any other force and let’s make it appealing to the masses by drumming it in every other day” he added.

Black Sherif also urged for support for the project.

“This is not a blame game. We are not blaming DJs, consumers or artistes. It’s a step in the right direction for us all, our music and culture so play Ghana,” he said.

Watch full video below: