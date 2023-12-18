The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Access Bank Ghana Plc has renewed their sponsorship for the Division One League for three (3) more seasons.

The sponsorship package, which is worth USD270,000 a season, has been extended for three (3) seasons, underscoring Access Bank’s commitment to promoting grassroots sports in Ghana.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, conveyed his gratitude for the renewed sponsorship to Access Bank Ghana.

‘‘We are grateful to Access Bank Ghana for their renewed sponsorship, recognizing the role this partnership plays in the continued success of the Division One League. Access Bank’s commitment goes beyond financial support; it is a testament to its belief in the transformative power of football. Together, we look forward to elevating the league to new heights and creating lasting positive impacts in the football community,’ he stated.

On his part, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana Olumide Olatunji, noted that the sponsorship will empower the Division One League clubs to support the development of young footballers in the country.

“Our renewal of the sponsorship of the Division One League reflects our dedication to supporting the development of young footballers and empowering them to reach their full potential. More importantly, we are contributing to promoting grassroots sports in the country in line with our focus on sports as an institution. We are excited to continue working with the Ghana Football Association to make the league even more vibrant and impactful,” he said.

Access Bank Ghana PLC and the Ghana Football Association encourage all Ghanaians to join hands in supporting the Division One League and its talented young players. By attending matches, engaging with the league online, and supporting local teams, Ghanaians can play a vital role in the development of future football stars. If we work together, we can ensure the continued growth and success of this beloved sport.

He also emphasized the commitment of the bank to not just providing financial solutions but also providing an environment that brings about unity and positive change in communities.

“This partnership goes beyond just providing financial support. We believe in the power of sports to unite communities and drive positive change. By investing in the Division One League, we are not only nurturing future football talents but also contributing to the well-being and development of Ghanaian society. Football has the power to transcend boundaries, and our commitment to the League exemplifies our dedication to making a meaningful impact beyond banking,” Olumide added.

Access Bank Ghana is a financial institution in Ghana, that provides a wide range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and corporate clients.