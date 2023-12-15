Ghanaian rapper and record producer, Cyril-Alex Gockel, known in showbiz as C-Real has questioned the #PlayGhana campaign started by music entrepreneur, Smallgod.

According to him, even though the initiative is a good one, it still needs a proper system to help regulate it.

“Patriotism isn’t enough. We need a 360 System that ensures #PlayGhana won’t miss a beat.” he said in a tweet.

C-real added that, it would be pointless to have music on rotation when media houses and venues are not compelled to pay some form of royalties to the artistes.

“Who is tracking the plays and as an artiste, how do you know what’s going on with your music once this massive amplification begins? Ghamro? Musiga? Where do I go? Who is driving the back end of #PlayGhana so we can #PayGhana artistes as well?” he questioned.

The #PlayGhana initiative aims to promote Ghanaian music across the country ahead of the Christmas ‘detty December’ activities where there is an influx of diasporans spending their holidays in Ghana.

