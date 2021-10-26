A 29-year-old woman, who faked her kidnapping in Takoradi in the Western Region, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment with hard labour.

Joan Krah’s verdict was pronounced at a Takoradi Circuit Court A presided over by Michael Ampedu on Tuesday, October 26.

Ms Krah faked her abduction on October 22 in a bid to extort ¢5,000 from a relative.

Police say she conspired with the two others to orchestrate the act after which a call was placed to her godfather demanding the ransom.

The suspect showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station on October 23 after the father reported the matter.

Her first charge is the deceit of public officers for which she was given a six-year sentence.

The convict’s second charge of the publication of false news with an attempt to cause fear and panic brought her a sentence to two years imprisonment with hard labour.

However, the court reduced the cumulative jail term to six because the suspect had shown remorse during her initial appearance on Monday, coupled with the fact that she has a three-year-old son.

The court added that the verdict was also meant to send a strong signal to residents to desist from venturing in this seemingly growing trend of fake kidnappings.