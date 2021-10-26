Jerome Otchere has slammed Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, describing him as clueless following the club’s elimination from the Caf Champions League.

The Phobians were hammered 6-1 by Wydad Athletic Club in the return leg of the Champions League in Casablanca on Sunday despite recording a 1-0 win in the first leg in Accra.

The Ghana Premier League champions will now participate in the Caf Confederations Cup following their elimination.

And according to Jerome Otchere, who is the Chief Executive Officer for Kenpong Academy, Ghanaian clubs will continue to suffer in Africa if the right things are not done.

He stressed that the lack of quality players exposed the head coach of the side against the Moroccan club.

“Samuel Boadu was clueless on the bench. He didn’t know what to do during the game,” the former Kotoko Express Editor told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

He further said Hearts of Oak will suffer elimination from the Confederations Cup.

“This has happened to Asante Kotoko before and for me, I don’t wish them bad luck but nothing will change with the Confederations Cup.

“It’s not about prayers but rather doing the appropriate things and since we are not ready to do them we will continue to suffer as a country.

“Clubs from Zambia are qualifying and playing but clubs from Ghana can’t play in the group phase of the Champions League. It is sad and this cannot continue to happen.

“Let’s swallow our pride and do the right thing because it is always a waste of money if you’re refusing to do the right thing,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will face Algerian side, JS Saoura for the playoffs. The Phobians will play host to the Algerian side in the first leg on November 28, 2021, before travelling to Méridja on 5th December, 2021 for the second leg.

The winner of the tie will then progress to the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.