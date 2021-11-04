The Assin Fosu Police Command in the Central Region is on a manhunt for some workers of Shimizu Dai Nippon, who attacked personnel on Wednesday.

The Divisional Commander, ACP Augustine Luguyare sustained injuries on the left side of his stomach, fingers, thumbs, thighs, following an attack by angry workers.

The workers in charge of the construction of National Trunk Road (N8) stretching from Assin Fosu to Assin Praso attacked ACP Luguyare and his men during a protest to demand improved service conditions.

In the process of the demonstration, they blocked the road, leaving commuters stranded.

In an attempt by the police to remove the blocks from the road, the angry protesters began pelting the police officers with stones, resulting in the police commander being hospitalised.

ACP Luguyari in an interview with Adom News said the attackers will be made to face the law when apprehended.

Meanwhile, the angry road workers alleged they were met with brute force by the police as they suddenly trooped in and began firing gunshots and pepper spray indiscriminately, resulting in the retaliation.

