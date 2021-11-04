Classes have been stopped at Mbungu Secondary School in Zimbabwe after suspected goblins attacked female learners at the school premises.

In a video that has surfaced on social media platforms, the uniformed students were seen suddenly slumping as though they were being attacked by the mysterious forces.

The premises was chaos as dozens of concerned parents and pupils appear in a state of shock because of the strange events unfolding right in front of their eyes.

Numerous girls in school uniforms can be heard crying loudly and running wildly as if mysterious forces were pummelling them.

It looks as though they have been possessed by evil spirits but a community member who was at the scene said all the learners were crying, saying they were being beaten presumably by goblins.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was witnessed in another Senior High School, days prior. Two persons lost their lives over the spiritual attack.

Some community members wearing what appears to be religious regalia are seen in the video praying for the pupils.

