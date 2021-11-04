The founder of the defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien Thursday morning described himself as a nation builder whose work was the engine of growth for the economy.

This was while Mr Essien, who is standing trial with two others for the collapse of Capital Bank opened his defence at the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Eric Kyei-Baffour.

The two others are Fitzgerald Odonkor, the Managing Director of the bank, and Tettey Nettey, the Managing Director of MC Management Services, a company said to be owned by Mr Essien.

They have been accused of conniving and stealing GH¢620 million liquidity support given to the defunct Capital Bank by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

When asked by his lawyer, Baffour Gyau Bonsu Ashia, what he did for a living, Essien used about 12 minutes to describe his work.

“I’m the talk of the drive of the Finance Minister. A true entrepreneur who creates out of nothing, businessman, capacity to assume risk in other jurisdictions.

“What I do is called a risk taker and in other common references, they refer to what I do as the engine of growth for economies.

“And so my Lord, I could have easily said an entrepreneur, but what I do is bigger than that. I am a nation builder,” he said.

Essien went on and on to add more descriptions to his work to the amusement of the court.

