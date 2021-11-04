The Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipal Police in the Central Region is on a manhunt for suspect Kwesi Thomas, 40.

Thomas is being sought for allegedly hacking his girlfriend, Celina Kakra, 24, with a hammer over the payment for expenses she incurred after a miscarriage.

Narrating the matter to the media, the Assemblyman for Bronibimna Electoral Area, Christopher Cobbinah explained Kakra has been living with the said boyfriend for the past three years and got pregnant but had a miscarriage.

According to him, on November 3, 2021, a passerby heard Kakra shouting for help.

He noted that he found Kakra lying unconscious after a search.

She was rushed to the nearest clinic where she was revived.

Kakra is suspected to have gone to see Kwesi Thomas to demand money she expended through the miscarriage she suffered.

ALSO READ: