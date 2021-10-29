The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says out of over seven thousand applicants screened in the Ashanti Region, about four thousand have qualified to write the final aptitude test on Saturday.

The Ghana Immigration Service, however, says it is still compiling figures as the last batch went through the recruitment exercise on Thursday.

READ ALSO:

Both institutions have been justifying drills applicants go through as part of the screening process.

Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor filed this report from the screening grounds at the Baba Yara Stadium and Atonsu Fire Service headquarters: