Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, has celebrated his third son in grand style as he marks his fourth birthday.

Zion woke up to a well-decorated room full of gifts from his father, a gesture that had him leaping in joy.

The lad was surrounded by his mother, Jada Pollock – who doubles as Wizkid’s manager – his paternal grandparents as well as a host of other families.

He was distracted by the blue packages that filled his room as he invests his time in unboxing his gifts rather than the well-wishes being thrown at him.

Meanwhile, his mother, Jada Pollock could be seen watching him as he expresses excitement over the items he received from his dad.

At his evening celebration, Zion was spotted mimicking his father as he performs for the guests who took off time to make his day a memorable one.

Nigerians and celebrities have flooded Jada and Zion’s social media pages with congratulatory messages.

While some proclaimed blessings into his life, others argued that Zion is Wizkid’s favourite of his three children.

To celebrate his son, Wizkid shared videos of the moment they were spending quality time in a private jet while showering each other with kisses.