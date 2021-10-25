What was planned to be a memorable wedding turned sour when the bride discovered a secret of the groom she was yet to say ‘I do’ to.

En route the wedding, the bride laid hands on an information that the page boy for her wedding is actually the groom’s biological son.

The information was shared by a witness who shared the video on her social media platform.

In the videos making rounds on social media, the bride could be seen hysterical as she confronts her groom in the middle of the road.

Her bridesmaid could be seen running towards her with her veil, as she calms her down.

The drama caused traffic as cars slowed down to catch a glimpse of the crying bride while commuters gather around.

Some persons could be seen taking videos of the ordeal.

Watch video below: