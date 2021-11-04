Two persons arrested in connection with a suspected kidnapping case at Mpohor in the Western region have been remanded into police custody.

They are to spend two weeks in police custody and will reappear in court on November 16, 2021.

The two are Stephen Kumi, boyfriend of the alleged abducted woman, and Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, a broadcast journalist with Connect 97.1 FM.

They have been charged with the publication of false news with the intent of causing fear and alarm to the public, contrary to the Public Order Act, and false publication of news through an electronic device contrary to the Electronic Communications Act, 775 of 2008.

Meanwhile, the police have, therefore, cautioned the media in the area to be circumspect with their reportage and always make sure they crosscheck information from the Western Regional Police Command before publication.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against them.

The court however refused to grant them bail despite a plea from their lawyer.

Background

The alleged victim, Stephanie Kumiwaa

The report of the alleged case of kidnapping involving a 26-year-old woman, Stephanie Kumiwaa, received attention in sections of the media.

But a statement from the police said checks at the Mpohor Police District Command indicated that no such case had been reported there.

The Police Service thus insisted that the kidnapping story was untrue.

Preliminary investigation

During interrogation, Stephen Kumi told the police that he met the victim on Facebook, and they started dating.

On October 17, 2021, Stephanie called to inform him that she was visiting him but did not show up

However, on October 19, 2021, he received a call from a friend of Stephanie that someone called on Stephanie’s phone number that she had been kidnapped, and the suspected kidnappers demanded a ransom of GH¢2,000.00.

Police escorted suspect Stephen Kumi to Mpohor and all efforts to locate the residence, family relations of Stephanie and Sandra for confirmation of the alleged incident proved futile.

“The Western Regional Police Command wants to use this opportunity to remind the media that they should cross-check all information from the Command for confirmation before publications are done. The police will continue to collaborate with them to combat crime in the region”, the police statement added.