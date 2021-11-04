AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan has been handed a maiden call up to the Black Stars for the final round of games.

The 18-year old who made his senior debut for Roma against Cagliari last month has been handed his maiden call up by the Serbian trainer.

After breaking into Roma’s first team, Afena-Gyan was scoring goals for fun for Roma’s lower side.

He is joined by Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Edmund Addo who has been impressive in the ongoing UEFA Champions League and the Moldovan League.

Edmund Addo

Addo grabbed the headlines following his magical performance in their 2-1 win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He however missed out on the last call-up for the Zimbabwe games due to a late request by the technical handlers of the Black Stars.

Ghana will take on Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11 at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg before facing South Africa on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black are second in Group G with 9 points – one point behind leaders South Africa and must win both matches to make it to the next stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)

Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)