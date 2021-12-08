Nine passengers, mostly males, have been confirmed dead in an accident involving an Accra – Wa bound VIP bus at Gindabuo in the Sawla Tuna Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

Other passengers have also been severely injured.

According to the Sawla Tuna Kalba Police, the VIP bus, with registration number GT 5693-15, was from the Greater Accra Region heading towards Wa in the Upper West Region.

But upon reaching Gindabuo, a suburb of Sawla, the driver reportedly lost control of the steering wheel and veered off the road and somersaulted.

The Sawla District Police Commander, ASP De-Graft Adjei, confirmed the incident to Adom News’ Rebecca Nantomah.

He explained the victims have been taken to the Wa Regional Hospital.

Investigations have also commenced into the possible cause of the accident.