The Police have mounted an operation around Airport by-Pass in Accra to arrest drivers who are not complying with road traffic regulations.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr Stephen Amoah, was yesterday part of the offenders who were arrested by the police.

Stephen Amoah

The Ghana Police Service said the legislator did not comply with road traffic regulations when he drove his Toyota Landcruiser V8 vehicle with registration number GT 7059 – 20 around the Airport By-pass around 4:00 PM and 6:30 Pm yesterday.

READ ALSO:

He was arrested alongside six others for offences such as careless driving, dangerous driving and causing road obstruction during a mounted police operation.

A press statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said the offenders are being processed for court today, December 8, 2021.

Read the full police statement below:

POLICE DESCEND ON V8 ROAD TRAFFIC INDISCIPLINE

ON 07/ 12 / 2021 BETWEEN 1600 AND 1830 HRS THE POLICE MOUNTED AN OPERATION AROUND AIRPORT BY-PASS TO ARREST DRIVERS WHO WERE NOT COMPLYING WITH THE ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATIONS.

DURING THE EXERCISE, THE DRIVERS INCHARGE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES WERE ARRESTED FOR THE OFFENCES OF CARELESS DRIVING, DANGEROUS DRIVING AND CAUSING ROAD OBSTRUCTION AMONG OTHERS:

1. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER V8 WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GN 5532 – 17, MR. JOSPEH BROWN

2. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GT 7059 – 20, HON DR. STEPHEN AMOAH

3. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA 4 RUNNER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GE 303 – 2O, MR SAMUEL A. ANIM

4. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GE 1611 – 17, EMMANUEL KOFI OFORI

5. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 4×4 SUV WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GE 14 – 21, MR. DIMINI ATUAHENE

6. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GN 3516 – 18, MR. DANIEL BOATENG

7. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GT 856 – 20, THOMAS ATINGA.

THEY ARE BEING PROCESSED FOR COURT TODAY 8/12/2021.

THE POLICE ARE VERY DETERMINED TO ENFORCE THE LAWS OF THE COUNTRY. WE CALL ON ALL TO SUPPORT US IN THIS ENDEAVOUR.