Eight people, including a 28-year-old driver’s mate, Bashiru Mahama, have died in a gory lorry accident on the outskirts of Sawla.

Some 22 others are also in critical condition after the Wa-Kumasi bound Sprinter Benz bus with registration number AS 3022-15 somersaulted and crashed into a nearby bush on the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

According to Joynews sources at the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Police Command, the 23-seater Sprinter Benz Bus was from Wa in the Upper West Region heading towards Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, but upon reaching the outskirts of the district, another vehicle, a Sanyoung Mimi bus overtook the Sprinter.

A chop box on the Sanyoung Mimi bus fell off and into the Sprinter’s lane.

The Sprinter ran over the chop box, bursting one of its front tyres. This forced the vehicle off the road into the bush resulting in the death and casualties.

The driver of the Sprinter bus, Mahama Sakara, who reported the incident to the Sawla Police, is among the 22 injured persons who are receiving treatment at the Sawla District Hospital.

The eight bodies have been sent back to the Wa Hospital Mortuary for identification and burial.