The Sawla District Police Command has arrested two Fulani herdsmen for robbery at Naffa Gido, a farming community in the Sawla district of the Savannah region.

The two have been identified as 54-year-old Amidu Salifu and 27-year-old Mumuni Sambo.

A third suspect, according to the police, is currently on the run.

Police reports indicate the suspects were arrested at Tuna after a victim identified his stolen smartphone with Amidu Salifu.

Upon inquiry, Mr Salifu admitted one Sahadu who is at large gave him the phone.

The suspects, Mumuni Sambo (L) and Amidu Salifu (R).

The victim, following the revelation, raised an alarm and the case was reported to the Tuna police leading to his arrest.

Salifu during police interrogation later disclosed his son said he bought the phone from his friend Mumuni who was also arrested at his hideout.



Mumuni admitted embarking on the robbery with Sahadu and also made away with the victim’s GHS800.00.