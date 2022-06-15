A couple became a centre of attention after they were spotted walking around the community stark naked.

The Lagos couple was under the influence of drugs, it has been revealed.

The couple, who caused confusion and panic in the area, also tried to commit suicide, according to reports.

It was gathered that the lady is an American who came into the country last October to experience his “level of consciousness”.

According to the chairman of the landlords’ association in the neighborhood, they were accompanied to their apartment where they slit their wrists and necks in what seemed like a suicide attempt.

He added that the couple remarked that they intend to die and resurrect in three days.



Further investigation of their apartments revealed some items such as grade A drugs and other herb substances.

A medical team was called to the scene who sedated the victims and rushed them to the hospital.

