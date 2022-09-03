Two farmers have been arrested for stealing a goat at Sawla, a district in the Savannah Region.

The suspects; Kojo Dari Michael, aged 23, and Vincent Gabanzie, 25, were arrested while attempting to sell the stolen animal.

Sawla Police Station Officer, Chief Inspector Abdulai Awuni, told Adom News‘ Rebecca Natomah that suspect Michael stole the goat and recruited Mr Gabanzie to help look for buyers.

Luck run out on them when suspect Gabanzie approached the owner who identified the stolen animal as his.

This led to a violent confrontation and the matter was reported to the police.

However, the owner was able to provide proof in a form of some inscriptions he had made on his flock.

Chief Inspector Abdulai Awuni added that the two farmers were detained in the Sawla police custody.

They will be put before the Bole District Magistrate Court on Monday, September 5, 2022.

