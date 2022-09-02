A 30-year-old man, Bawumia, who inflicted cutlass wounds on his lover, has struck again, murdering another victim.

The suspect, who is at large after attempting to kill his lover, 30-year-old Ama Kobiri, has allegedly butchered an informant who blew his cover to the police.

Bawumia allegedly accosted the victim, Abdulai Jacob, in the bush while he was returning from Juaboso market on Thursday evening.

He slashed him in the head and face before fleeing the scene.

The body was discovered by other passersby who notified the Juaboso Police command.

The body has been retrieved and deposited at the Juaboso Government Hospital morgue as investigations proceed.

Meanwhile, the police and entire Sehwi Afere residents are on a manhunt for suspect Bawumia.

Bawumia has also been declared wanted for the attempted murder of his lover, Ama Kobiri which happened on August 19.

He reportedly slashed her in their room before dragging her bloody and unconscious body into a nearby bush.

She was discovered with deep wounds on her forehead, neck, hands and other parts on her upper torso.

Ama Kobiri is currently battling for her life at the Juaboso Government Hospital.