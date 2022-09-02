Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, has recounted how he survived a snake bite that halted his football career.

The young and enterprising football administrator is famously remembered for contesting the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential elections.

Speaking on the Dentaa Show, the player agent said he spent more than three months after a snake bite at the hospital and when he recovered, he could no longer play football.

He further revealed that he had always wanted to be involved in football, so when he wasn’t able to play anymore, he decided to veer into another aspect of the game.

“I went to a neighbour’s house to fetch water and I was with the neighbour’s son. While we were fetching the water a frog passed by and the boy was running away. So I was like why are you running by the time I realised a big black cobra had tied my leg, bite me, and left,” Mr Amponsah said.

“I fell and started crying, people came out to check on me and they immediately took me to the Tema General Hospital and I had to be given anti-snake treatment but they had run out of stock.

“My dad and uncle went out to get one, the one they got had expired but they had to inject me like that and at some point, I understand I was pronounced dead but I survived. I had survived a scorpion bite before that.

“I spent three months and three weeks at the hospital and at a point my leg was rotten and they were going to amputate my leg but the senior doctor came and opted for what we call skin grafting and they did that to fix my leg.

“I went home to continue with life but that stopped me from playing football because it had damaged my foot. This and after surviving a scorpion bite made me believe that until God takes my life, no one can take it.”

Mr Amponsah was appointed as Asante Kotoko CEO in August 2020 and has made a great impact at the club.