The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced that they have reached a deal with Access Bank to become the new Division One League [DOL] headline sponsor.

The sponsorship, according to the GFA boss, Kurt Okraku, is worth $250,000.

This was revealed by GFA President Kurt Okraku during the Ordinary Congress at Pampram.

“The GFA has successfully concluded a $250,000 partnership deal with Access Bank that will see the bank come on board as official bankers of the FA and also headline sponsors of the Division one League,” Mr Okraku said.

He added: “Melcom will provide 5,000 Ghana cedis vouchers for all Division One League clubs for the next two years.”

However, the details of the deal are yet to be revealed but it is believed to be a lucrative one for the league.

Earlier this month, the GFA announced Betpawa and Malta Guinness as official headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League and Women’s Premier League.

The Division One League is scheduled to begin on September 30.