The pre-burial ceremony and funeral of the late Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong are currently ongoing with beautiful culture and traditions at Atebubu in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality of the Bono East Region.

The Paramount Chief of Techiman, Oseadeyor Akumfi Ameyaw IV, joined Nananom of the Atebubu Traditional council to give the late paramount chief a befitting farewell at the Atebubu royal’s funeral grounds.

Other mourners included traditional priests, residents, politicians, former ministers, MMDCEs, the clergy, and other chiefs and queens from all walks of life.

The late Nana Owusu Akyeaw, who ascended the Atebubu kingship stool from 1973 – 2020, occupied the stool for 47 years.

He was 103 years.

Prior to his burial on Tuesday, the Chief was laid in state publicly at the Atebubu Palace from Friday for the hundreds of mourners to pay their last respects.

As traditions demand, the late chief will be buried on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Atebubu Royal Mausoleum to join his ancestors.

The ‘Dotoyie’ (pre-burial funeral) turned the Atebubu township into a state of sorrow as the royals mostly clad in red and black apparel and traditional regalia, filled, sang dirges, and paraded the Atebubu township.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the Akyeamehene of the Atebubu traditional council, Nana Owusu Sarpong, described the late paramount chief as a peaceful oriented person who contributed immensely to the development of the Atebubu traditional area.

“He was a preserver of our tradition and culture and we must ensure that he gets a befitting traditional burial and interment as he joins his ancestors,” he said.

Nana Owusu Gyimah, Ankobeahene of the Atebubu Traditional Council and the Chairman of the Funerals Committee, said the Dorteyie of the late paramount chief has created unity among Nananom and if maintained it can bring development to the area.

He noted that due to the unity among the chiefs they have been able to enstool a new Atebubu paramount chief, Nana Ohempong Yeboah Asiamah, to continue to rule the people of Atebubu and bring development to the area.

Meanwhile, the Dwantoahene of the Atebubu Traditional Council, Nana Akwasi Ampong, advised the youth of the town to throw their support behind the new chief for the development of the area.