A board member of Asante Kotoko, Yaw Adu, is confident the club will be prepared for the upcoming season despite failing to win any of their pre-season friendlies.

The Porcupine Warriors, who will represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League, failed to win any of their friendly games against Al Hilal and Simba SC, all played in Sudan.

The team has played three friendly matches so far in the North East African country, losing back-to-back to Al Hilal on 7-0 aggregate before recording their third defeat to Tanzanian giants, Simba SC, 4-2.

Before that, the Reds had already boycotted the GHALCA Top Six tournament in Accra, raising concerns the defending league champions may not have adequate preparations before the commencement of the new season.

But, Mr Adu says playing international matches during pre-season is the best strategy for the club to be familiar with their peers on the continent.

“They are over there [in Sudan] playing friendlies at [an] international level, so [boycotting the G6 tournament] will not affect them,” he told LUV FM.

“Seriously, playing local and playing international is different because they are going to meet the Al Ahlys during the CAF competitions.

“So, if they are going international, that’s the best way,” he said.

Kotoko opted for a trip to Sudan after canceling its European tour in Turkey due to visa application issues. The Reds will play Rail Club de Kadiogo of Burkina Faso in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

The Ghana Premier League champions will begin their title defense with a home game against Nsoatreman FC.