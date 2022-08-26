A former spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee, Dan Kweku Yeboah, has said Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew are not on good terms but pretend to be friends only for the cameras.

His comments come after Gyan in an interview with the BBC said he is eyeing a return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to the ace journalist, Gyan’s return would cause problems for the team because he is aware that the former and current captains are at odds.

“Another problem is that Dede and Asamoah are not on good terms. Dede is the captain now, if you add Asamoah to the team, it could bring issues. If we are going to send Gyan to the World Cup then we’ll have to speak to both of them. They laugh in public but it’s just for the camera,” Yeboah said in an interview.

“We should speak to them for them to appreciate that we’ll be sending them there in the interest of the country. What happened in the 2019 AFCON shows clearly that the two of them are not on good terms. Asamoah Gyan brings good vibes around the team but if he is to go, then we must speak to him and Dede to remind them that Ghana’s interest is supreme,” he said.

Gyan last appeared for Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Before the competition, Ayew replaced Gyan as the Black Stars captain.

The 37-year-old remains the country’s all-time top goalscorer with 51 goals.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.