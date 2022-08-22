Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo, has cautioned Ghanaians not to write off Asamoah Gyan for his ambition of playing at the 2022 World Cup.

The 37-year-old, speaking to the BBC last week, revealed that he is aiming to earn a call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the Mundial in Qatar later this year.

Gyan last played for the national team in 2019 during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt where the team exited at the Round of 16.

In a bid to revive his career, the former Sunderland and Al Ain forward returned to the Ghana Premier League in 2020 after signing a one-year deal with Legon Cities. Gyan featured five times without a goal.

Two years on, Gyan who has been without a club, is hoping to earn a call-up to the Black Stars.

Polo, speaking in an interview, insisted Ghanaians should not write off Gyan’s ambition of playing in Qatar later this year.

According to him, if the former Liberty Professionals forward stays fit, he will be a great addition to the Black Stars set-up.

“Ghanaian football fans should not quickly write Asamoah Gyan off because when he is fully fit, he has a natural gift of converting half chances into goals at the elite level,” Polo, who is 1978 AFCON winner told Graphic Sports.

“His decision to return to active football, and especially his ambition to avail himself for selection into the Black Stars for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is very dicey.

“This is because he has not played active football for some time to prove that given the opportunity, he can rise to the occasion as he used to be,” Polo noted.

Ghana has been paired against Portugal, South Korea and bitter rivals, Uruguay, in Group H.

The Stars will open the tournament with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on November 24, and encounter South Korea on November 28, before facing Louis Suarez’s Uruguay on December 2.