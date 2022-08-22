Musician and Chairman of Ghana Songwriters Association, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has lambasted rapper Tinny for insulting Stonebwoy.

According to him, Tinny goofed when he called Stonebwoy a fool after the latter paid off his debt for him to be able to retrieve his seized car at Taifa Police Station.

If not because Tinny is a brother, we would have taken it very far. Seriously, he is my guy… if it was someone else, we will have insulted him. We see this as unacceptable. We will let it slide and no one should try these things again.

Reacting further, Mr Logic said Stonebwoy was only trying to show Tinny ‘brotherly love’ by killing the issue, hence Tinny’s unfortunate gesture wasn’t apt.

Stonebwoy shouldn’t have called you. You should have rather called him to go back for the money if the story wasn’t true. Everyone and how they were brought up. Socially, we are all grown to understand that we have to apply maturity. He could have avoided that of Stonebwoy’s part and dealt with the others because Stonebwoy did nothing wrong. Tinny didn’t try, Mr Logic said.

