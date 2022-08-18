Hitz FM presenter Prince Don Tsegah has asked rapper Tinny to go to court, but not to rather peddle insults on social media following his alleged debt issue.

Earlier, Tinny insulted Stonebwoy, Don Tsegah and presenter Merqury Quaye for discussing his debt issue in the Hitz FM studio.

Tinny charged a promoter, Yaw Mensaka, GHC 2,000 and failed to show up for a concert at Worawora in the Oti Region last year.

However, the promoter, in an attempt to get a refund, reported the matter to the Taifa Police Station, which led to the seizure of Tinny’s car.

But according to Tinny, Don Tsegah and Merqury are all “fools” for not calling him to confirm the matter.

With Stonebwoy, Tinny said “he also joined the fools to become a fool”, Tinny said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Reacting to this, Don Tsegah has asked Tinny to go to court or forever remain mute on the matter.

“If you feel we have trampled upon your rights, you can go to court or shut up,” Da Don said on Hitz FM’s “U Say Wetin” show.

Watch the video below:

MORE: