Actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have been updating the general public on the romantic honeymoon experience in the United Arab Emirates.

From the public display of affection in the airplane to the meals they consume, it has indeed been a blissful journey for the newlyweds.

After posting the moment they shared in the aeroplane on their social media pages, Tracey shared a video that captured the lovey-dovey couple planting kisses on each other while Gyakie’s love song ‘Something’ played in the background.

Stating that she was not ready for any disturbances, Tracey captioned her post: “At this point, No phone calls, no messages, to my workers, I said no messages and calls!”

The two are on a mission to serve ‘couple goals’ and also send naysayers into a state of mourning as they have proven that their love story has no end.

